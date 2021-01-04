Scotland vote

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Another Scottish independence referendum should not take place for a generation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as Scotland’s leader renewed calls for a fresh vote in the wake of Brexit.
"Referendums in my experience, direct experience, in this country are not particularly jolly events," the prime minister told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.