Action ‘within 72 hours’ for remarks against state institutions: Rashid

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned that action will be taken “within 72 hours” against anyone using derogatory language against the Pakistan Army or other state institutions, a day after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazl held a fiery news conference following a meeting of the opposition alliance.

Strict action would be taken against those using derogatory remarks against state institutions and they would be prosecuted within 72 hours, Rashid said, speaking to reporters at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office, here on Saturday. “The case against [JUI-F’s] Mufti Kifayatullah for anti-military remarks has been forwarded to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,” the interior minister added. His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the opposition alliance of hatching conspiracies against him and Pakistan’s armed forces.

Rashid’s statement also followed the PDM’s announcement that member parties would take part in by-elections. The PDM had also announced that it would stage a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 to protest the “delay” in the PTI’s foreign funding case.

Rashid criticised the PDM, and said the “dream” of opposition leaders to disrupt routine life of the federal capital “will not come true”, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant a National Reconciliation Ordinance—a concession—to the opposition. “No compromises on their corruption cases,” the minister said.

In response to a query, the minister said the PDM’s promised resignations “are in the lockers now”. “They will neither boycott the by-elections, nor the Senate polls, however, they could organise a long march and the government is working on a strategy to deal with them,” he said.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won and the PDM has lost, adding that the PPP has forced PDM to “get on its knees”. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a day earlier, had insisted the alliance was united.

Referring to Maulana Fazl, the federal minister said: “The Maulana’s politics has turned upside down.” In response to a question about the PPP chairman, Rashid said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari “is sensible and has played his cards well”. He predicted that Bilawal “will find a good path for himself”.

Rashid took another jibe at Maulana Fazl, saying: “He [Fazl] should talk about Islam and stop dreaming of Islamabad.” When he was asked about PDM’s long march, the interior minister said the day the PDM members announce the date of their march, the government will communicate their legal and political rights to them the same day.

Meanwhile, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PTI government would not resign on January 31 as demanded by the PDM. Speaking to Geo News Qureshi said the Prime Minister enjoys the confidence of the National Assembly. Why would he resign on the opposition’s demand?”