Faheem aims not to repeat mistakes

LAHORE: All-rounder Faheem Ashraf aims not to repeat the mistakes the Pakistan team made in the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The Black Caps defeated Pakistan by 101 runs but there were a few standout performers from Pakistan, including Faheem.

“We identified our mistakes today before the practice session and will try not to repeat them,” the 26-year-old said in a video message.

“All the players want to end the series on a winning note. Today, during the training session, our aim was to practise according to the match situation,” he added.

Faheem, who scored 91 in the first innings of the Mount Maunganui Test, said that the pitch completely changed after day one.

“The pitch was quite different on day one but then it started to behave like the pitches we have in Pakistan. The pitch in Christchurch is totally opposite to Mount Maunganui and we will look to adjust accordingly,” Faheem concluded.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand starts on Sunday (tomorrow) at Bay Oval, Christchurch.