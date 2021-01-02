PTI contacts GDA to devise strategy against PPP in upcoming by-polls

In a bid to gather support from its allies to give a tough time to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) (PPP) in the upcoming by-polls in Sindh and Senate polls, a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday met leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The PTI delegation led by Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi met Pakistan Mulism League-Functional (PML-F) leaders Nand Kumar and Sardar Abdul Rahim. The PML-F is a key party of the Grand Democratic Alliance, a Sindh-based coalition of political parties and individuals.

The PTI and PML-F leaders agreed in the meeting on forming a joint strategy for the upcoming by-polls in three provincial assembly constituencies in Sindh and Senate elections. According to sources privy to the meeting, the PTI sought the support of the GDA in the by-polls in PS-88 (Karachi) and PS-43 (Sanghar), and offered support to the GDA in the by-election in PS-52 (Umerkot). The by-polls in these constituencies will be held in February. However, the PML-F leaders expressed their annoyance at the failure of the federal government to fulfil its promises with the GDA. The PML-F leaders also informed the PTI delegation that the GDA also had reservations on the federal government’s move to control the islands of Sindh.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Naqvi thanked PML-F leader Pir Pagara and said the PTI had visited the PML-F leaders to discuss a joint strategy for the upcoming by-polls in the province.

He maintained that the PPP rule had ruined the province and the PTI wanted to challenge it with the support of its allies. Sardar Rahim said former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim was contesting the by-election in PS-52. “We are in talks with the PTI to field joint candidates,” he said. “We will also contact the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to field joint candidates in the by-polls.” On Thursday, Naqvi had led a PTI delegation that visited the MQM-P’s office to discuss the upcoming by-polls and the latter’s reservations on the 2017 census results.