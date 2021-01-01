Two arrested; drugs seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lower Mall police Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly dealing in fireworks. The arrested suspect has been identified as Ashfaq. A police team raided his place and recovered fireworks worth over Rs2 million.
Meanwhile, Mustafabad police arrested a suspect namely Abdul Waheed for dealing in drugs and weapons. Police also recovered 2.3kg charas, 1kg heroin and 210g opium, two pump-actions, one gun and cash from his custody. Police have registered cases against both the suspects.
VISIT: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan paid a surprise visit to the Lytton Road and women police stations on Thursday. He inspected the records of police stations, front desk, lock-up and other areas. He said that delay in registering FIRs would not be tolerated.