There are 50 million people who suffer from mental illness in Pakistan. A large number of people deal with their illness in silence. Mental illness is still a taboo in our country.

If this problem persists and the healthcare authorities continue to ignore it, I am afraid that we might face a mental health crisis all over the country. Instead of making fun of the illness, citizens should comfort the people who need help and support and be there for them.

Sania Shahzadi

Rawalpindi