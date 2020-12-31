Islamabad police nab ringleader of Afghan criminal gang

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 25 people, including a ringleader of an Afghan criminal gang, involved in criminal activities, and recovered snatched gold ornaments, valuables, vehicle, mobile phone and weapons from him, police said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed ordered crackdown against criminals, including those involved in street crime. The DIG directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi, including SHO Lohibher Police along with others. This team nabbed wanted member of dacoits’ gang, involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point along with other accomplices. He has been identified as Zazay alias Zaray s/o Naqeeb-Ullah alias Gul Agha, resident of Afghanistan, while police team also recovered snatched gold ornament, valuable vehicle and weapon from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of twin cities police stations. The nabbed person has already criminal record and further investigation is underway from him.

On the other hand, Golra Police arrested accused Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

While, Ramana Police arrested two accused Khawar Majeed and Faisal Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Industrial-Area Police arrested three accused Fazal Rehman, Waseem and Sanwal and recovered stolen motorbike and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended two accused Hadiat Ali and Muhammad Arshad and recovered two mobile phones and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunitions from their possession.

Noon Police arrested accused Fareed-Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Munawar Hussain, involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Khanna Police arrested accused Muhammad Imtaiz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police apprehended accused Hussain, Asif, Shahzad, Hazrat Nabi and recovered 230 gram heroin and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. While Lohibher Police team arrested nine accused including 3 ladies involved in immoral activities.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.