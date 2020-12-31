PML-N lawmakers refuse to validate resignations

ISLAMABAD: PML-N lawmakers have refused to validate their resignations, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday, in what comes as a major twist in the Opposition-led anti-government campaign under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner.

Appearing at the National Assembly Secretariat, MNAs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajjad Awan said their resignation letters were fake and refused to validate them, the sources said.

"We had sent our resignations to the [PML-N] leadership but don't know how they ended up in the National Assembly," the lawmakers said, before submitting a written statement to the NA Speaker's office. Two days ago, MNA Awan had caused some tensions within the party by refuting the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's statement about receiving his resignation.

"I never sent my resignation to the [NA] speaker, so where did he [Qaiser] get it from," he had asked. Explaining his comment, Awan had said his resignation letter was in his possession and was never sent to the NA speaker. "My seat [in the National Assembly] has been entrusted to me by my party," he had said.

"When the PML-N asks for my resignation, only then will I submit it," the lawmaker had clarified, adding that the Opposition's move would make a significant difference as the government would not be able to operate after receiving a large number of resignations from assembly members.