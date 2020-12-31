Pervaiz Elahi praises women’s role in growth

LAHORE:Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaniz Fatima Chadhar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Wednesday. On this occasion, views were exchanged about solution to difficulties faced by the women in the society.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Islam had conferred women with great respect and dignity. There are 51 percent women in Pakistan and they are playing an important role in the development of Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts being made by Kaniz Fatima for the solution of problems faced by women.

Thanking Pervaiz Elahi, Kaniz Fatima said that as Punjab chief minister, he had undertaken ideal works for ensuring great status to women in the society, particularly free education for women and provision of stipends were appreciable measures.