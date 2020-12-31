9 maund expired meat seized

LAHORE:In a major operation against sale of expired meat, the district government confiscated nine maund of expired meat from a big grocery store in Johar Town here on Wednesday. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik in a statement said that the district administration took a major action against the sale of expired meat and confiscated nine maund of expired meat.

He said the expired meat was confiscated from Omar Cash & Carry at Khokhar Chowk, Johar Town. He said during routine checking the meat counter of the store was checked and it was found the date and seal of PAMPCO on beef and mutton were found expired. He said the meat was to be sold by December 28, 2020 but it was also being sold on December 29, 2020. The DC said that five people including the store manager had been taken into custody and a case was being registered against the store management.