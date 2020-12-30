PIMS doctors’ protest continues

Our correspondent

Islamabad The Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) will have zero objection to any kind of hospitals reforms that the government may wish to introduce, provided the status of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) remains intact and the civil servant status of its employees remains unaltered. Addressing PIMS protestors, who are demanding withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance, the Chairman of FGHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan said, “We will not surrender till our demands are met; in fact, our protest will get more intense with every passing day.” The FGHA communicated its reservations about the MTI Ordinance to the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan a day earlier and is now waiting for the government’s response amidst assurance of the legislation being reviewed in consultation with the Law Department. The spokesperson of FGHA Dr. Hyder Abbasi said, “We will continue the protest as planned till we get something in black and white. We are expecting a positive response from Dr. Faisal.” Draped in red aprons, the kitchen staff of PIMS also showed up at the protest ground to record their protest against MTI. The leadership of the CDA OfficersWelfare Assoication also expressed solidarity with PIMS protestors. The protestors condemned the Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Anser Maxood for accepting administrative charge under MTI and labeled him a ‘traitor.’ On the contrary, standing ovation was given to Nursing Superintendent Humera Khushnood for rejecting the post of Nursing Director under MTI, and supporting the stance of the larger medical community.