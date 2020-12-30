Strike by public servants: LHC CJ summons Sahiwal AC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday summoned the Sahiwal assistant commissioner on the issue of a strike observed by public servants to express solidarity with the AC who was handcuffed by a judicial officer for not complying with court orders.

Sahiwal Assistant Commissioner Haider, who is also the Municipal Committee administrator, had been summoned by Civil Judge Muhammad Naeem a few days ago in a case filed by Advocate Zeeshan Akbar regarding encroachments in the city, hindering traffic flow. On his repeated absence, the judge had issued arrest warrants for Haider. However, Haider appeared in court and told the judge that he could not comply with the orders due to other official engagements upon which the judge expressed displeasure and termed the AC’s conduct inappropriate. Both the AC and the judge got into an argument and the judge ordered his staff to detain the AC and handcuff him before shifting him to jail. However, the leaders of the local legal fraternity intervened and on their insistence, the AC tendered a written apology to the court after which he was released. Haider was also directed to comply with the court orders before the next hearing. Later, the administrative and revenue staff in various parts of the province observed a strike against the alleged detaining and handcuffing of the AC. Separately, in an application, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik took up the matter with the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice and conveyed the demands of his staff. Consequently, as per the LHC registrar, the chief justice sought a report on the incident from the Sargodha district and sessions judge as well as the deputy commissioner. As the hearing commenced on Tuesday, the chief justice remarked that the order of every judge from magistrate up to high court is the order of the judiciary, which should be implemented by the executive at all costs and its disobedience would not be tolerated. The chief justice made it clear that the matter would be probed thoroughly and the guilty person either the AC or the judge would be treated as per law in a transparent manner. Referring to the AC’s statement that he could seal courts, Justice Khan remarked that no one would dare lock courts as long as he is the chief justice.

To a court’s query, the provincial law officer explained that none of public officers had given the strike call. The chief justice noted the statement of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and asked her to submit an affidavit explaining that her statement was meant for media and executive and not for judiciary. While talking to media, Awan had deplored the incident and said an inquiry into the matter should be conducted. However, she said that executive officers should resume their official duty to serve the public. Chief Justice also sought a comprehensive report from the LHC registrar on the incident.