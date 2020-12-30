close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
December 30, 2020

Lt Gen Zakir Ali Zaidi passes away

National

 
December 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Zakir Ali Zaidi died here on Tuesday after a brief illness. Besides being Corps Commander he also worked on key positions. He was the father of Syed Salman Haider Zaidi.

Funeral prayers for him will be held here on Wednesday (today) at 2pm at Masjid Imam Sadiq (AS) G 9/2.

