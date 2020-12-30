Lt Gen Zakir Ali Zaidi passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Zakir Ali Zaidi died here on Tuesday after a brief illness. Besides being Corps Commander he also worked on key positions. He was the father of Syed Salman Haider Zaidi.
Funeral prayers for him will be held here on Wednesday (today) at 2pm at Masjid Imam Sadiq (AS) G 9/2.