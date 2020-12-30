For the poor

This refers to the letter ‘No NRO’ (Dec 29) by S R H Hashmi. The blame game between the incumbent government and the opposition should end now. The poor who are striving hard to make ends meet amidst rising inflation has nothing to do with an NRO.

There is no doubt that the PM’s admission that he assumed power without preparations has further added to the miseries of people and has shattered the confidence of the people, especially his supporters.The only way through which the incumbent government may win the hearts of the people is through its strong will to serve Pakistanis.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad