Karachi shivers as coldest night of season recorded

The people in Karachi experienced the coldest night of the season when the mercury dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on the night between Monday and Tuesday, a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official said and warned of more cold nights ahead under the influence of dry conditions and northerly and northeasterly winds.

“Last night [between Monday and Tuesday] was the coldest night of the season as the minimum temperature of 7C was recorded in Karachi. We are expecting more cold nights ahead with the temperature ranging between 7C and 9C and even dropping to 6C on the New Year’s night,” Sardar Sarfraz, the chief meteorological officer of Sindh, said on Tuesday.

He said the last time the mercury had dropped to 6 degrees Celsius was in December 2013 in the similar conditions. He hoped that after seven years, the mercury could drop to six or even below as there were extreme dry conditions, and winds were blowing from northerly and northeasterly directions.