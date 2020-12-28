close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

Fire breaks out at four houses

LAHORE: Fire broke out at six different places including four houses in the provincial metropolis Sunday. Fire erupted in two houses; one on Lajpat Road, Shahdara and another in Lawrence Colony, Ghaziabad; in a factory godown in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate, and in a timber shop on Shalimar-Link Road. Meanwhile, fire broke out in two houses one near Gaziabad Stop and another in Tajpura, Mughalpura. Upon being informed, the fire-fighters rushed to the spots and extinguished fire. Short circuit was the main cause of fire at most of the places.

