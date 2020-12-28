Fire breaks out at four houses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Fire broke out at six different places including four houses in the provincial metropolis Sunday. Fire erupted in two houses; one on Lajpat Road, Shahdara and another in Lawrence Colony, Ghaziabad; in a factory godown in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate, and in a timber shop on Shalimar-Link Road. Meanwhile, fire broke out in two houses one near Gaziabad Stop and another in Tajpura, Mughalpura. Upon being informed, the fire-fighters rushed to the spots and extinguished fire. Short circuit was the main cause of fire at most of the places.