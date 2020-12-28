Dull student failing exam despite cribbing: Siraj

Ag INP

LAKKI MARWAT: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq Sunday said a dull student was failing the exam despite cribbing.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said the PTI government had failed to deliver in the last two and a half years despite that the fact that a powerful institution was supporting it.

“Why Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to run the country’s affairs if he wasn’t prepared for it?” he asked. It was the 6th rally of the JI’s ongoing movement against the policies of the PTI. A large number of people, holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Islamic revolution, participated in the rally. Siraj said the JI will stay away from the PDM politics because it represented the status quo forces. He vowed to continue struggle for turning Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

Siraj criticised the PTI’s internal and external policies, saying it had destroyed economy and damaged the Kashmir cause proving itself worse than its predecessor governments of PML-N, PPP and Pervez Musharraf.

He said the government had completely surrendered to the IMF and World Bank and decided to further increase the prices of electricity and gas.

He said the common man was already starving, as food had got out of his reach due to the soaring prices of sugar, flour and other basic commodities.

“The government made thousands jobless and deprived millions of people of bread due to its confused economic policies.”

He said Pakistan could only be put on track if people stood against the agents of imperialism. He said interest-free economy was the way forward for shoring up economy. Launching a movement for the rights of southern districts, Siraj vowed to get justice for the people of far-off areas.

Addressing a public gathering at Qilla Ground in Sarai Naurang, he said the southern districts, including Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan were rich in natural resources but these were being exploited by others.