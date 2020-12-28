Dolphin, PRU weekly performance

LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and PRU wings showed immediate response to 393 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. They helped 42 people on different roads, checked 151,000 motorbikes, 2,536 other vehicles and 156,914 citizens.

Around 64 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 237 persons were detained at different police stations due to incomplete documents. Meanwhile, District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday.

Over 80 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and 180 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. Recruitment for the posts of constable, driver constable and lady constable was underway.