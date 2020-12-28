Police posts being set up in Tank to check drugs smuggling

TANK: In line with the demands of the local people, particularly the youth, the police are going to establish checkpoints in various parts of the district to check the smuggling of drugs.

The youth in Tank, including members of All Bhittani Youth Movement, had launched a campaign, asking the government, particularly the police authorities to set up checkpoints in order to prevent the drug peddlers from operating in the limits of the district.

The youngsters had launched an awareness campaign in the district to sensitize the youth about negative effects of using drugs. The Bhittani Youth Movement had formed a 12-member committee to take up the issue with district administration, the Police department and other high-ups.

The members of the Bhittani Youth Movement also staged protest rallies, asking the government to establish police stations in Umer Adda and Dabara and other areas to take action against the drug peddlers.

Talking to reporters, Hamdan Bhittani said the government had approved the establishment of two police stations in Umer Adda and Dabara area and six police posts.

When contacted, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that paperwork had been completed for establishment of police stations in the areas as per the demands of the local people. He said the police were taking steps to prevent the drug sellers from operating in the district.