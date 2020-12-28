close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

Rafaiy stars for Karachi Gymkhana in T20 Challengers Cup

Sports

December 28, 2020

KARACHI: Rafaiy Safdar picked seven wickets for just three runs to script a 69-run victory for Karachi Gymkhana against Civil Aviation in T20 Challengers Cup here at Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.

Karachi Gymkhana batted first and put on board 149 runs in 20 overs. Arsalan Malik scored a sensible 50 and Umair Usman scored 24 runs. Civil Aviation were bundled out for 80 runs, thanks to Rafaiy's bowling.

