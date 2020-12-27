Coronavirus claims two more lives in Multan

MULTAN: Two more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Nasim Bibi and Nasim Akhtar, both belonged to Multan. According to the latest statistics, average daily death toll had dropped to one to two patients from six persons.

A spokesperson for Nishtar Hospital Dr Irfan Ahmed said that total 124 patients were under treatment at the hospital, including 57 positive, 25 suspects and 42 negative. He told that 686 corona tests were conducted in Multan division during the last 24 hours and out of them 25 tested positive while 6,066 patients were waiting their lab reports. He said that 565 corona tests were conducted and 21 tested positive while 4,753 patients were waiting their lab reports in Multan district. He informed that 10 corona tests were conducted and two of them tested positive in Khanewal. He said that 77 tests were conducted and not a single person tested corona positive in Lodhran district. As many as 34 tests were conducted and out of them two persons tested corona positive and 584 patients were waiting for their lab reports in Vehari district, he added.

Benazir Bhutto REmembered: The lawyers’ community on Saturday paid tributes to former premier Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 13th death anniversary at the Multan District Ball Hall here. PPP senior leader Habibullah Shakir had organised a function to remember the great leader of the sub-continent here. The lawyers asked PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to follow the footprints of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. They said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed continued her struggle for the rights of the downtrodden classes and making Pakistan prosperous and stable. The lawyers said that the party must play its historic role in protecting the rights of workers, intellectuals, farmers, women, the unemployed youth and minorities. PPP senior leader Habibullah Shakir said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed did not sign any NRO. He said that she knew that her life was in danger but she returned for the people of her country. Shakir said that the country’s problems could not be solved without fulfilling the mission of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the real successor of the Bhutto family. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed developed the soft image of Pakistan internationally, he added.