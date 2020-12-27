Traffic violators to face cancellation of driving licenses

PESHAWAR: City Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat Saturday urged the people to follow traffic laws otherwise driving license would be canceled for those who frequently violated the rules.

He expressed these views while talking to media here at G. T. Road while supervising the ongoing crackdown on bike riders avoiding use of helmets in different sectors of the city. CTO said that those violators of traffic laws were being registered in e-challan system.