Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youths in violent op in Shopian

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation forces killed two Kashmiri youths in a brutal operation in the Shopian district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The troops killed the youths during a cordon and search operation in the Kanigam area of the district, according to the Kashmir Media Service. Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the youth.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. It condemned the coercive and arbitrary arrests and detention of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youths by Indian police across the Kashmir Valley.

In another development, occupation authorities once again extended the ban on high speed internet service till January 8, 2021 in the disputed territory. An order issued by held Kashmir’s Home Department Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra said high speed internet would remain suspended in the entire territory barring the two districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur. The 4G internet service has remained suspended in the disputed territory since August 5, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of the territory and placed it under strict military lockdown.