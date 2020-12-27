Opposition ‘blackmailing’ institutions to oust PTI govt: PM

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the opposition is “blackmailing” state institutions to overthrow a democratically-elected government and that their “unprecedented targeting of the Army is similar to the Indian propaganda machine against Pakistan”.

“I have never seen any opposition targeting the army. Just for the sake of NRO, through blackmailing or pressure tactics,” he said while addressing a gathering after breaking ground of four mega development projects worth Rs15 billion in Chakwal.

While reiterating his uncompromising stance over the opposition’s corruption cases, the Prime Minister said any concession—by any government—would be the “biggest” act of treason. “If any government gives an NRO to these thieves, it would be treason even bigger than that by an enemy,” the Prime Minister said.

Khan lambasted the opposition for blaming state organs over alleged poll rigging without even approaching the relevant forums. He also said the targeting of the Army chief and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General was tantamount to speaking the language of India, which has “the most anti-Indian and anti-Muslim government of the subcontinent”.

According to Geo News, Khan said Indian fake websites “would also promote” the PDM’s activities. He said “there are many journalists also who promote them and were part of the disinformation campaign”. He said Pakistan needs a strong army “like never before”, because never before was there a government in India like today. “Extremist, totalitarian, racist, anti-Muslim, anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan, [...] and with what they are doing to the Kashmiris, it is unprecedented”.

In remarks reported by state-run Radio Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the PDM was undermining the country by targeting state institutions in their speeches. The event was attended by Punjab ministers Raja Yasir Sarfaraz, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan among others.

Earlier, the Prime Minister broke ground on the Rs1.45 billion project of the University of Chakwal, Rs7.7 billion 500-bed district headquarters hospital, Rs480 million Centre of Excellence and Rs3.87 billion Chakwal Northern Bypass.

Being constructed over 941 kanals of land in Balkasar area, Chakwal university will have three campuses.

The hospital will cover 265 kanals and the Centre of Excellence will be built over 42 kanal.

To be equipped with primary and secondary education, IT labs and sports facilities, the centre will provide free-of-cost quality education for the children of Chakwal who cannot afford private school fees.

The 21.4 kilometre Northern Bypass will connect Balkasar Interchange to Mandra-Chakwal Road easing traffic congestion in the city.

The cost of the 500-bed hospital and Northern Bypass will be borne by the federal government while Punjab government will fund university and the Center of Excellence project.

The Prime Minister, who unveiled plaques of the four mega projects, also planted a sapling on the premises of the university.