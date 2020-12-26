Faisal Javed Khan wants opposition to submit resignations by Dec 31 for ‘truly New Year’

RAWALPINDI: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan has expressed his wish for the Opposition lawmakers to submit their resignations by December 31, 2020, in order to celebrate a "truly New Year".

Speaking at the Quaid-i-Azam Day event here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, Javed said everything Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing was "for the nation". "The PPP and the PML-N had promised in writing that they would support all legislation that is in the public's interest," the PTI leader said.

However, "the Opposition demanded amendments to 34 of the 38 clauses of the NAB-related legislation", he added, noting that the parties involved in the anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) demanded the removal of the references the anti-graft watchdog had filed against them.

"If the Opposition wants to resign, they should submit the resignations by December 31 so that 2021 becomes a truly New Year," he added. Senator Javed underscored that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was "proven to be the owner of two flats" but warned that PM Imran Khan "will not [be open to] talking about London flats and the [National Reconciliation Ordinance] NRO."

He took another jibe at the Opposition coalition, saying that if the PDM parties were awarded the NRO they were demanding, their anti-government movement would end right away. "The Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance is breathing its last," the PTI leader observed, adding that Maryam Nawaz was threatening the PML-N lawmakers to resign right away or their homes would be besieged.