13 arrested in raid on ‘sheesha’ centre

Rawalpindi: City Police have raided illegal ‘sheesha’ centre operating in a private housing society on Friday and arrested 11 persons besides seizing ‘hukkas’ (Hubble Bubbles), its substances, flavoured tobacco, coals and other items.

The police spokesman said, Rawat Police under the supervision of SP, Saddar Zia ud Din Shah carried out an operation at a ‘sheesha’ centre located in a private housing society and held eleven accused namely Danish, Zil Hassan, Nabeel, Usman, Naveed, Naeem, Abdur Rehman, Taimoor, Junaid, Shahkar Ijaz, Anwar Ghani, Turab Ali, and Talah Mehmood.