Christmas greetings!

Rawalpindi : The News wishes all those who are celebrating a Happy and blessed Christmas. May you enjoy the day with family and friends. To add to the spirit of celebration and feeling of goodwill, this is also the day we celebrate the birthday of the Father of the Nation, so we should think of the messages of love, peace, harmony and tolerance that are associated with this day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world and stopped it in its tracks. Christmas has come and this year and everything will be different. Meeting with friends and colleagues, long-awaited family get-togethers, all these things will probably be very restricted this year if people are serious about observing SOPs. But people who are celebrating should count themselves lucky - at least they can do so. There are so many - young and old - who cannot for various reasons.