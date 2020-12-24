close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Ahsan, Malik, Huzaifa to feature in Life Time City Centre Squash

Sports

KARACHI: Ahsan Ayaz, Abdul Malik, and Huzaifa Ibrahim will feature in the $3000 Life Time City Centre Challenger Squash to be held in the US from December 29-30.

Abdul Malik is playing his second event of the year and Ahsan his first. Huzaifa has got a wildcard in this event that has 16 places, including 8 seeds and 6 wildcards.

