Ahsan, Malik, Huzaifa to feature in Life Time City Centre Squash

KARACHI: Ahsan Ayaz, Abdul Malik, and Huzaifa Ibrahim will feature in the $3000 Life Time City Centre Challenger Squash to be held in the US from December 29-30.
Abdul Malik is playing his second event of the year and Ahsan his first. Huzaifa has got a wildcard in this event that has 16 places, including 8 seeds and 6 wildcards.