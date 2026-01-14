Advocacy groups take aim at Elon Musk, urging Google, Apple to remove X, Grok

Elon Musk faces another setback as women’s advocacy groups, progressive activists, and tech regulators have urged Google and Apple to take down X and AI chatbot Grok from their app stores.

In an open letter published on Wednesday, these groups accused the Musk-owned app of creating highly disturbing, obscene, and illegal content that breaches the companies’ terms of service.

The advocates of the recent move include the National Organization for Women, the feminist group UltraViolet, the liberal group MoveOn, and the parent advocacy group ParentsTogether Action.

The coalition aims to build pressure on the 54-year-old billionaire as xAI-running Grok AI is receiving global backlash after generating sexualized and violent imagery of children and women.

“We are really imploring Apple and Google to take this extremely seriously," Jenna Sherman, UltraViolet's campaign director, told Reuters.

“They are enabling a system in which thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people, particularly women and children, are being sexually abused through the help of their own app stores,” she added.

In response to the open letter, X has not yet issued any comment.

Since the release of highly controversial and sexually-charged images, the social media platform X has been landed in legal trouble as several countries are taking actions over Grok AI deepfakes.

On Tuesday, Malaysia announced plans to take legal action against X over illegal content. Earlier, the UK watchdog Ofcom also opened an investigation into X.

Moreover, the American Federation of Teachers also quit the social network over objectionable images of children.

In response to global backlash, xAI switched off the image-generating features in Grok AI with a stern warning for those who would try to generate such offensive images.