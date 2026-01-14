NASA, DOE to develop Nuclear Reactor on the Moon by 2030

NASA, DOE to develop Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030

NASA and the U.S. The Department of Energy (DOE) have officially announced their renewed commitment to support the research and development of a nuclear fission reactor on the Moon by 2030. The recent revelation focuses on deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, including the development of lunar surface reactors by 2030.

The collaboration aims to deploy a fission surface system capable of producing safe, efficient and plentiful electric power- operating for years without the need for refueling.

The deployment of a lunar surface reactor will enable sustained missions in the future by providing continuous and abundant power despite sunlight or temperature.

In this connection, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said: “History shows that when American science and innovation lead the world to reach new frontiers once thought impossible.”

This collaborative effort works on developing, fueling, and authorizing a lunar surface reactor. This mission-the first of its kind in 50 years will support both space exploration and national security.