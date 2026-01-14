Prince Harry priorities shift as he grows tired of being in Meghan Markle’s shadow

Prince Harry is reportedly looking to step out of Meghan Markle’s shadow as he considers spending more time in the UK and reconnecting with King Charles and the rest of the royal family members.

However, a royal expert claimed that while the Duke of Sussex wants a more active role in royal life, the Duchess remains focused on her business ventures.

They noted that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has no interest in returning to UK or building her life there as she wants to stay in the US.

Speaking about it, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror, “They appear to have deeply divided priorities and needs at the moment.”

“Harry clearly wants to do more in the UK, and rebuild a relationship with his father, while Meghan is focused on her business,” he added.

The expert continued, “I can’t see how Harry would fit into the As Ever lifestyle and cookery world, and Meghan has no affection for Britain, so there’s a clear difference there.

“Harry needs something more substantial in his activities than looking on and waving from behind Meghan.”

Over the holidays, Harry took a skiing trip, leaving Meghan at home with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Referring to it, the royal expert said, “They still seem emotionally committed to each other, but the outside noise and goings on around them as a couple is deafening at times.”