Meghan Markle, Harry land in new trouble in US after major move

In December 2025, Prince Harry and Meghan lost another senior member of staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have landed in new trouble in US after they renamed their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan and Harry announced recently “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.”

Now, following the major step, the New Idea has disclosed that Meghan and Harry’s newly rechristened foundation Archewell Philanthropies is potentially facing investigation by US authorities.

The insiders told the outlet, “They’ve been told it’s not if, but when, Archewell will be audited by the US Internal Revenue Service.”

The well-placed sources confided, “it’s that significant ballooning of expenses that could’ve set off red flags with the authorities.”

However, the report further said while there is absolutely no suggestion of any wrongdoing, it can’t be denied that the financial issues relating to Archewell are a massive headache for the California-based royal couple.

The royal sources continued, “It’s an intense time for Harry and Meghan.”

“And the pressure shows no sign of letting up.”

Last month, Harry and Meghan also lost another senior member of staff, as their chief communications officer quit less than a year into the role.

Meredith Maines was appointed at the end of 2024 to lead the press and media operations for the Duke and Duchess.

Maines becomes the eleventh PR officer in just five years to have left their employments with the royal couple.