Amanda Holden speaks about 'very dark time' from personal life

Amanda Holden speaks about 'very dark time' of personal life

Amanda Holden just revealed that she regrets hurting Les Dennis during their up and down marriage.

The veteran Britain’s Got Talent judge opened up about her relationship with the former Family Fortunes host during a conversation with friend Alan Carr on their BBC series.

Holden married Dennis in 1995, and they separated in 2002, two years after she admitted to an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey.

Holden and Dennis attempted to make things work and get back together after Holden’s infidelity made the headlines, but they ultimately divorced in 2003.

“I mean, obviously we’ve both been through a divorce, we’ve both made mistakes, and as much as I regret hurting people, maybe, or causing chaos, it shapes you to who you are in this moment,” she said on Amanda & Alan’s Greek Job.

“And I think life is too short to have regrets,” the 54-year-old added.

Holden was 23 when she married then-40-year-old Dennis in 1995, and she met Morrissey while working on BBC show Happy Birthday, Shakespeare.

She previously said the aftermath of her affair was the darkest time in her life, telling Daily Mail: “I brought it on myself.”

Holden continued, “Nothing will ever be as bad again. It was a very dark time. It got to the point where I felt I could hardly breathe.”

She also revealed that Dennis “ironically” helped her through: “So the person I’d hurt the most in the world was the one who was there for me.”

As of now, Amanda Holden has been married to Chris Hughes since 2009, and the couple have two daughters: Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

Meanwhile, Les Dennis tied the knot with Claire Nicholson in 2009, with whom he has two children.