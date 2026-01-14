Royal family warned about 'fighter' Sarah Ferguson next move

Sarah Ferguson is no stranger to reinventing herself

The royal family has been issued a stark warning regarding Sarah Ferguson’s next career move as the ‘fighter’ former Duchess of York is ‘seriously worried’ about maintaining her lifestyle amid latest developments.

Sarah and Andrew have been asked to leave the Royal Lodge amid their connections to Jeffrey Epstein besides stripping of their royal titles.

Several charities have also dropped Sarah as their patron and book deals have dried up.

Amid these developments, the royal insiders have dubbed Sarah a ‘fighter’ as she is no stranger to reinventing herself.

The Mirror, citing the royal insiders, has reported: “Yet for the first time in a good while she is now seriously worried about how on earth she's going to maintain her lifestyle.”

The sources further said Sarah Ferguson is too ‘toxic’ to touch for every single brand and charity she had previously worked with and even the lavish freebies she used to be gifted have stopped.

“It was quite normal for her to be invited to an expensive hotel or spa and given the five star VIP treatment for a few days in exchange for her simply being there, but now nobody wants her," the sources added.

They warned, "With no substantial income coming in Sarah is now looking to follow in the footsteps of Harry and is willing to pen a tell-all memoir about her time with Andrew and how she was treated by the Royal Family after their split.”

“She has a lot of diaries and evidence of the backstabbing, scandals and cover-ups,” the mole went on saying.