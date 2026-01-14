Amazon to appeal against Italian Antitrust fine despite major reduction

U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon said on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, that it would appeal against a decision by ‌an Italian court that reduced a fine imposed by ‌the country's antitrust regulator as it believes it should not be charged at all.

Previously, Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday, January 12, 2026, that it had ⁠reduced fine to 752.4 ‌million euros ($876.3 million) a 1.13-billion-euro fine it imposed on Amazon in ‍2021 for abusing its dominant position, restricting competition in e-commerce logistics services in Italy.

The reduction followed a regional administrative court ruling in ‌September 2025, reports Reuters.

"As previously stated, we strongly disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority and we will continue to emphasize our position throughout the legal proceedings," Amazon ⁠said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The group's decision to pursue legal action was first reported by Italian financial newspaper ‍MF.

According to ⁠MF, the Italian ⁠regulator will also appeal against the ruling to reduce the fine.

What are antitrust laws?

Antitrust laws, also referred to as 'competition laws,' are rules that restrict illegal or unlawful mergers.

These laws are meant to stop big companies from working together to control firms to create monopolies and control prices, ensuring fair competition in the marketplace for the benefit of consumers by promoting lower prices, more choices and innovation.

Additionally, they prohibit anti-competitive practices like price-fixing, bid-rigging, and forming monopolies that impact the economy and consumers and the Antitrust Division enforces the federal antitrust and competition laws.