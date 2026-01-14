Britney Spears obsessed with Prince William and Harry?

Britney Spears on royal family: 'She loves Diana, William, and Harry

The Royal Family has many followers worldwide, including several celebrities. One such is reportedly Britney Spears.



The pop icon is said to be a long-time admirer of The Firm. Here is an insider offering an insight into it.

“She loves all things about the Royal family and has said that she wants to take time to see the sights there. She consumes news about things to see in London online," the source tells The U.S. Sun.

In the royal family, she is said to draw inspiration from the late Princess Diana and to have an "obsession" with her sons, William and Harry.

“Britney feels she has a real connection to the UK. When she was in her teens, Princess Diana was a major influence on her life and she was obsessed with her sons William and Harry."

The report in The U.S. Sun also highlights the Grammy winner's wish to move from Los Angeles to the UK due to family dramas. “Britney has said that she wants to live in England."

Moreover, her admiration for the UK is such that a business associate reportedly revealed the Toxic hitmaker often speaks in a fake British accent. “And she has always felt proud to be able to mimic the English accent well too.”

The report further states that Spears is open to performing in the UK, which, if she does, will mark the first time she has toured in eight years.