'Glee' star slams Hilary Duff’s husband over 'petty' remarks about THIS actress

'Glee' actress Becca Tobin slams Hilary Duff’s husband over comments on actress

Glee actress Becca Tobin didn’t bother holding back when she criticized Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, over recent comments.

Koma hit back at Ashley Tisdale French’s essay about leaving a toxic mom group after she felt excluded. The article was published in The Cut and went viral as fans guessed who the group members were.

Tobin shared her take during the latest episode of the LadyGang podcast she cohosts with Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek.

"I don't think there's any loser," she said, adding, "There's no loser in this group to me. Not one. Except for Hillary Duff's husband."

"I think it is so gross when husbands jump in and get petty," Tobin noted. "Especially since Ashley did not name names. If Ashley had come out and said Hillary was said person being a mean girl, I would understand the husband coming to her defense. But I really am rubbed the wrong way when a man inserts himself like this and it's solely for him to get attention."

"He attacked a woman," Tobin said. "He called her self-obsessed or whatever. He said something about her being self-absorbed. And I think that's so tacky. I would be so upset with my husband, whether or not I got along with this person, we had a falling out, whatever the thing is. It's like she goes low, and then he goes lower. And I think it's actually really gross when a man comments on something like this. And it's offensive. It's offensive for what he said about her. I don't like it at all."

In his response to Tisdale's article, Koma took to social media and shared a photo of Tisdale French seated with his face pasted over hers.

"Read my new interview with [The Cut]. A mom group tell-all through a father's eyes. When you're the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth, other moms tend to shift focus to their actual toddlers," he wrote over the image.