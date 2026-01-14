Kensington Palace shares major update after Kate Middleton's secret birthday celebrations were revealed
Kate Middleton enjoyed lunch with her mother Carole and sister Pippa on her 44th birthday
Kensington Palace has shared a major update on key event of Kate Middleton and Prince William in just days after the Princess of Wales secretly celebrated her 44th birthday with family.
Royal expert Richard Eden, in his report for the Daily Mail, has revealed that Kate Middleton enjoyed lunch with her mother Carole and sister Pippa on her 44th birthday.
He further said, “I hear that when Catherine turned 44 last Friday, the future queen enjoyed lunch with her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa at a tiny French restaurant, The Funghi Club, in Hungerford, Berks.”
The palace, after the details were leaked, shared update regarding Kate and William’s key event next week.
Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple will be making a special trip in the coming days where they will carry out a string of engagements
Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and said, “NEW The Prince & Princess of Wales will visit Stirling and Falkirk on Jan 20 to highlight unique Scottish heritage traditions: there will be 3 engagements including meeting the Team GB/Paralympics Curling teams -and try the sport themselves - and making tartan at Radical Weavers.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay and the Lord and Lady of the Isles when in Scotland.
