Fire crews bring massive Wolverhampton factory blaze under control

A tragic incident occurred today after a massive conflagration broke out at a large factory. Authorities have warned residents and workers to close their windows and doors.

The deadly blaze broke out at a building near Sunbeam Street’s junction with Upper Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, shortly after 07:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Concerning the serious incident, West Midlands Fire Service said the fire was causing a major disruption and people were urged to leave the area immediately. More than 40 firefighters were at the scene as a large amount of smoke billowed from the blaze.

According to the BBC, the smoke from the fire could be seen across the city, with a listener to BBC Radio WM stating that he could smell and taste the smoke as he stood in the Mander Centre car park which is almost a mile (1.6km) away from the fire. Steve from Bushbury said, “Smoke is drifting into Wolverhampton city center you can both smell and taste in the air.”

Additionally, no casualties have been reported and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.