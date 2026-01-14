UK considers social media ban for under-16s

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting has asked US author and academic Jonathan Haidt to brief officials as the government considers stricter limits on social media use for under-16s.

The move comes in response to Prime Minister Keir Starmer being open to more regulations for teenagers, in light of the historic decision by Australia to ban social media access for under-13-year-olds.

Anxious Generation author Haidt believes the overuse of smartphones and social media is creating a mental health epidemic in young people. He is a prominent voice worldwide, advocating a ban on the use of social media by those under 16, as well as the use of smartphones in schools. He was invited by Streeting to speak at an event.

Starmer informs the Labour MPs that he is looking at various models of enforcement, including the Australian model. He also states that phones shouldn’t be used in schools. There’s been a clear shift in Starmer’s opinion on the matter. Previously, he expressed concerns over the issue of enforcement and the impact the policy could have on young people, which could drive them towards the dark web.

Support for tougher rules is growing across Westminster. Labour MP Fleur Anderson supports this new change, stating that young people require tougher regulation.

The leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Ed Davey, the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, and the leader of the Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch, have stated their support for a ban of some sort.