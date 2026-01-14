Blake Lively gives up hopes of Taylor Swift reconciliation?

Amid reports of a feud between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, the Gossip Girl actor did something unexpected in October 2025, which many saw as part of her efforts to reconcile with the popstar.

Story is that Blake Lively was among those to react to the 35-year-old’s October 3 Instagram post celebrating the release of her album "The Life of Showgirl", tapping the like button to show her love.

The like was unexpected because she had ignored many Instagram posts shared by Taylor Swift including the one that featured her announcement engagement to Travis Kelce.

It was her first like on any of Taylor Swift’s Instagram posts in a long time, or at least since it was reported that they were no longer friends.

However, it appears that her efforts to mend ties have failed because Blake Lively has not been liking Taylor's posts since October.

The singer has shared at least three Instagram posts linked to her docuseries "The End of an Era" since October 3.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's feud started after the singer was dragged into the Gossip Girl actor's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In her lawsuit, Lively accused her It Ends With Us co‑star Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against her.

When Baldoni launched a countersuit against Lively, his legal team made allegations that thrust Swift into the spotlight.

Lively was accused by Baldoni's lawyers of having inappropriately leveraged her friendship with Swift during the production of It Ends With Us.

Swift was initially subpoenaed in the case, though Baldoni's team later withdrew this request.

Citing unnamed sources, People.com reported in June that “Swift and Lively aren’t as close and haven’t been spending as much time together as they did in the past.”

An insider told the media outlet earlier this year that “Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time.”



