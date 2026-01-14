Kate Middleton 'quietly and carefully' planning Prince William's coronation

Kate Middleton is very much in charge of William's coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘quietly and carefully’ planning the coronation of her husband Prince William amid King Charles health concerns.

The Radar Online, citing the royal sources, has reported Kate Middleton is very much in charge of William's coronation.

“She's been working behind the scenes to ensure it's all mapped out and agreed upon as quickly as possible," the royal source has said.

Kate Middleton is planning for the big day of William as King Charles continues to receive treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

The insider shared, "It's obviously a highly sensitive situation, not only because of the monarch's precarious health but also his advanced age.”

“The undeniable truth is that William will need to be crowned king sooner rather than later, so it's both prudent and necessary to ensure arrangements are put in place far ahead of time," the mole said about ongoing preparations.

The insider went on saying about the coronation, "Kate's got plenty of help from senior courtiers, but also expert planners who are helping with the logistics and consulting with her, as well as King Charles and other senior royals who need to be kept in the loop."

The close confidant added it makes total sense that Kate would want to be front and center with the planning, as the Princess of Wales knows better than anyone “what type of ceremony William would want."