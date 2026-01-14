Brooklyn Beckham sides with Nicola Peltz as tensions with David, Victoria flare

Nicola Peltz appears to be calling the shots in Brooklyn Beckham’s personal life as their fight with David and Victoria Beckham worsens, claimed an insider.

The couple’s loyalty to Peltz family has created fresh tensions with the football icon and the fashion designer, reported Page Six.

Since their 2022 wedding and move to US, Brooklyn has grown closer to the Peltz family and has grown further away from David and Victoria.

The report claimed that both Brooklyn and Nicola blocked Beckham family over the holidays, further fuelling the tensions.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria have been trying to end rift and invited them multiple times to family celebrations, including David’s knighthood.

However, friends of Brooklyn said that he wants to make Nicola happy, adding that there is a worry the situation has gone too far.

“People are confused over the developments of the last month,” an insider told the publication.

They added, “It seemed like things had died down and the decision to unfollow [the Beckhams] – and block them – seems to be bringing it up again.”

“What is Nicola trying to prove?” they added.

“As much as they (Brooklyn and the Peltzes) felt Victoria was in the wrong, this is petulant and short sighted behavior, it’s a way to extend the story that needed to go away.”

Another source familiar with the feud added, “Brooklyn wants to do anything to make Nicola happy, but this is all getting out of control.

“I can’t imagine a world where Brooklyn wouldn’t want to see his parents again.”