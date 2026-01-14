Andrew, Sarah Ferguson prepare to go separate ways earlier than planned

Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are set to go their separate ways once again sooner than expected.

According to a new report, the former Duke of York will be leaving Royal Lodge in the coming weeks.

Andrew and Fergie were stripped of their royal titles and were ordered to vacate the 30-room mansion over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

While Andrew is expected to move to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, Ferguson may move into her own residence nearby.

The former couple who were sharing the property for almost 20 years despite being divorced, this will be the first time they will live separately again.

“The snow or rain hasn’t delayed the work on Marsh Farm but it still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable,” the source told Radar.

They added, “But one thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge.”

Speaking about Andrew, one of his pal told The Sun, “He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than thought and starting afresh by the end of the month, or at least before his birthday in February.”

“He and Sarah will go their own separate ways for the first time in almost 20 years,” they added.

“Apart from involvement with the children and grandchildren, they will live separate lives.”