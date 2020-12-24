SBP Hi-Tech U17 Boys Hockey Tournament inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 on Wednesday.
The tournament will end on December 26.
The teams from all top hockey academies will feature in the four-day tournament. The officials of all participating academies and a large number of young hockey players were also present at the opening ceremony.