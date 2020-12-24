close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

SBP Hi-Tech U17 Boys Hockey Tournament inaugurated

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 on Wednesday.

The tournament will end on December 26.

The teams from all top hockey academies will feature in the four-day tournament. The officials of all participating academies and a large number of young hockey players were also present at the opening ceremony.

Latest News

More From Sports