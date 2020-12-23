Wapda Chief, Shams discuss water scenario

LAHORE:Former Wapda chairman, member of the Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) and noted water sector expert Shams-ul-Mulk Tuesday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain and discussed the water security and undergoing water development projects.

The Wapda chairman said that Wapda is undertaking construction of a number of projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project, to ensure socio-economic development. Despite the challenge of COVID-19, the construction work on both Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams were progressing satisfactorily.

Former Wapda Chairman Shams-ul-Mulk appreciated Wapda for its efforts to effectively tackle the water and electricity challenges in the country. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on Wapda projects, Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams in particular, he said that it is a good omen for Pakistan that Wapda has once again been serving the nation as a dynamic organisation.

The World Bank is all praise for the successful implementation and effective operation of the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project completed in 2018.