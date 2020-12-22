PA session gives extension to different ordinances

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday gave extension to different ordinances including Punjab Sugar Factories (control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the Companies Profits (Workersâ€™ Participation) (amendment) Ordinance 2020, and the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ordinance 2020.

The ordinances which were given extension by the House also included the South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan, The Protection Against Harassment of Women At the Work Place (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Punjab Privatization Board (Repeal) Bill 2020. During the PA session which started with a delay of over two hours, the resolution for the extension of ordinances for 90 days was also presented. The PA session was adjourned till Tuesday.