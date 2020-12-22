Veteran journalist Hasan Musanna passes away

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Hasan Musanna died of protracted illness here on Monday. He was 94. He left behind three sons and a daughter. His wife had already passed away this March. His funeral prayer will be offered today (Tuesday) after Zohr prayer at 1:30 pm at Gilania Mosque, Sector G-8/1, close to his house No-525 in Street 18.

According his son Mehmood Hasan, Muhammad Hasan Musanna had become quite weak due to age factor. He died at his home. Hasan Musanna had served many national dailies on executive positions. He joined â€˜Pakistan Timesâ€™ in 1948 and was one of the founding members of â€˜Frontier Postâ€™. He also worked with â€˜The Nationâ€™ and â€˜The Newsâ€™.