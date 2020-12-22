COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC, regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to a press release matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation, including CPEC, were discussed during the meeting.Referring to recent visit of Chinese Defence Minister to Pakistan, the COAS said: “It will further strengthen our time-tested relations with our Iron Brother.”Visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.