‘PDM workers rally postponed’

BAHAWALPUR: PML N district president Ch Khalid Mehmood Jajja has said that the PDM workers rally scheduled which was scheduled on December 24 has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon.

Talking to The News along with PML-N district general secretary, Khalid Mehmood said that preparation for the rally were underway. He told that there were two suggestions, first to hold PDM rally on Dec 30 while second proposal was to hold rally on January 5, 2021. He said PML N Punjab leadership, including Rana Sanaullah, would soon visit Bahawalpur with other leaders and they would decide the final date for rally.